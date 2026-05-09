Borussia Dortmund will definitely contribute two players: Nico Schlotterbeck and Felix Nmecha are nailed on for the DFB squad. Waldemar Anton is also expected to make the World Cup cut. That leaves two spots still in play: Karim Adeyemi – whose chances have plummeted after four games on the bench and underwhelming form – and Maximilian Beier.

Yet Beier, the Bundesliga's leading German goalscorer outside the striker positions, has been involved in 20 goals (10 goals, 10 assists) in 43 competitive matches this season.

None of his direct rivals can match those numbers: Leroy Sané has 16 goal contributions, Kevin Schade 11, Said Benrahma 17, Chris Führich 16, and Adeyemi 15. The margins are slim, yet Nagelsmann ultimately seeks a harmonious, balanced squad—meaning that raw numbers alone cannot be the sole criterion.