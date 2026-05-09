The coach will know the final squad a few days early, but fans will need to wait twelve more days. On 21 May, Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann will unveil his World Cup squad.
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He's done everything in his power at BVB to secure his World Cup spot: will Julian Nagelsmann genuinely leave Germany's leading scorer on the sidelines?
Borussia Dortmund will definitely contribute two players: Nico Schlotterbeck and Felix Nmecha are nailed on for the DFB squad. Waldemar Anton is also likely to make the World Cup cut. That leaves two players whose places are still in doubt: Karim Adeyemi – whose chances have plummeted after four consecutive games on the bench and a run of lacklustre performances – and Maximilian Beier.
Yet Beier, the Bundesliga's leading German goalscorer (excluding centre-forwards), has contributed to 20 goals (10 goals, 10 assists) in 43 competitive matches this season.
None of his direct rivals can match that output: Leroy Sané has 16 goal contributions, Kevin Schade 11, Said Benrahma 17, Chris Führich 16, and Adeyemi 15. The margins are slim, yet Nagelsmann will ultimately seek a squad that is harmonious and balanced—meaning that raw numbers alone cannot be the sole criterion.
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Maximilian Beier: "That's exactly what we need at a World Cup."
Yet Beier has earned his place. He last featured for the national team on 13 October, starting in the 1-0 win in Northern Ireland. After that, Nagelsmann left him out. Undeterred, Beier found top form in 2026, registering six goals and seven assists.
His form has impressed Dortmund coach Niko Kovac, who recently stated, "That's exactly what we need at a World Cup." Kovac values Beier's relentless work-rate and impressive stamina. The seven-cap international covers every blade of grass, regardless of his position.
At club level, though, he only occasionally gets to play in his preferred role as a second striker. Lately he has been deployed as a left-sided midfielder, covering the entire flank with relentless energy. Defensively solid and offensively productive, he delivers whatever the situation demands.
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Will Nagelsmann take one or two counter-attacking strikers?
In Friday evening's 3-2 win over Frankfurt, Beier delivered two more pinpoint assists. "Yes, of course it's important to me," he told Sky afterwards. "I always give my best. My goal is the World Cup."
During the March DFB training camp, Nagelsmann was typically candid about his selection dilemma, saying of Beier, Adeyemi and Schade, "As things stand, we'll probably take one, at most two, of these counter-attacking strikers." The national coach also noted that Beier already had a "very good record".
For Nagelsmann, the Dortmund man can fulfil a multi-dimensional role—something his rivals cannot match. A model professional and team player, Beier is versatile and willing to do whatever it takes. He causes no trouble and understands his role as a challenger.
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Could Beier capitalise on Gnabry's injury?
Nagelsmann's recent decision to leave him out has already caused some irritation at BVB. "I think there are many, many reasons. Far more reasons to select him," Kovac stated just under two months ago, when Beier had to stay in Dortmund. Sporting director Lars Ricken even described Beier's performances as "outstanding for weeks".
Serge Gnabry's injury could now work in Beier's favour, creating an opening that Nagelsmann must fill—possibly with two counter-attacking forwards after all.
Beier now has one final match to enhance his already impressive statistics and catch the coach's eye; Borussia travel to Bremen this Saturday.
Shortly after the final whistle, Beier's phone is expected to ring. When Nagelsmann first called him up in March 2024, Beier admitted he was "very nervous" and could not manage a coherent sentence. This time, whatever the coach says, the experience is likely to be different.
BVB Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date Competition Match 16 May Bundesliga Werder Bremen vs. BVB 18 July Friendly Friendly Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB 29 July Friendly Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB 1 August Friendly FC Tokyo vs. BVB