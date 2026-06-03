He put himself forward! Real Madrid's outgoing coach, Álvaro Arbeloa, is reported to have suffered a blunt rejection from the Bundesliga

Arbeloa took charge of Real's first team in January after the club sacked former Bayer champion-maker Xabi Alonso. Even the former right-back could not prevent a second consecutive campaign without silverware. Shortly before the season's end he confirmed he would not remain as head coach; his designated successor is José Mourinho (63, Benfica).

After 20 years in various roles at the club, he now wants to work abroad, according to Sport Bild.

That move could have taken him to Leverkusen, where current coach Kasper Hjulmand (54) now looks set to be sacked despite holding a contract until 2027, after the club missed out on Champions League qualification. However, the search for his successor has hit a snag for sporting directors Fernando Caro (61) and Simon Rolfes (44).

Their first choice was fellow Spaniard Andoni Iraola (43), who is leaving AFC Bournemouth after three successful years. However, Liverpool's weekend sacking of Arne Slot suddenly made Iraola the Reds' top target, and an agreement is now reportedly in place, with an official announcement expected soon.

That pursuit also saw Leverkusen's former Atlético defender Filipe Luis, who had been linked with the club, choose AS Monaco instead. Monaco's lack of a UEFA Pro Licence was also a factor: without special dispensation, they would face a €25,000 fine per match for Luis to stand on the touchline.

Oliver Glasner (51, leaving Crystal Palace) is said to prefer talks with AC Milan over a Bundesliga return, while Michel (50) will move from Girona to Ajax Amsterdam.