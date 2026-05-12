"He'll hit the ground running": BVB secures first major summer signing

On the same day, however, Bild reported that the Austrian Bundesliga club was holding out for a higher fee than the €20 million already agreed for Gadou. According to the story, Salzburg wanted a base transfer fee of roughly €25 million, plus bonus payments ranging from €4 million to €6 million. Sporting director Ole Book and Lars Ricken quickly put a stop to that. Bild now reports that an agreement has been reached with Salzburg on a €19.5 million fee, with a maximum of €4.5 million in add-ons. Gadou will sign a five-year contract.

"We have known Joane for a very long time and have been monitoring him since his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Joane will strengthen our squad and play an important role for us right from the start of the new season. We are convinced of his qualities and see enormous potential for his sporting development," Ricken explained in the press release. "Joane is a modern, physically strong centre-back. He has good build-up play, is extremely quick and still has room for development. With his skills, Joane is an ideal addition to our defence," Book emphasised.

Gadou himself said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be part of the BVB family and can't wait to wear the black and yellow shirt for the first time. Together with my teammates, the whole club and our incredible fans, I want to be successful in the coming years."