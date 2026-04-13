FC Bayern are in “very concrete” talks with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon over a move to Munich next summer, according to Sky. Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri had earlier reported that contact had been made.
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He is a “top target”: FC Bayern are reportedly pursuing a surprise blockbuster transfer
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FC Bayern have identified Anthony Gordon as their “top target”.
Reports confirm that the 25-year-old is the “top choice” to slot in behind the irreplaceable Luis Díaz on the left wing. The Colombian currently faces no serious competition for his starting spot and misses matches only when injury forces him or suspension rules him out.
So far this season, he has missed no games through injury, scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists in 41 competitive matches, and his 3,355 minutes on the pitch are surpassed only by Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise and Jonathan Tah.
Gordon’s profile—speed, skill on the ball and goalscoring ability—also appeals to the Bavarians. The Englishman is comfortable anywhere in attack, though at Newcastle this term he has mostly operated on the left or through the middle. Newcastle will lose loanee Nicolas Jackson in the summer, creating space behind Harry Kane.
While Bayern are also weighing other centre-forward options, one name repeatedly mentioned is Dusan Vlahovic, who will be available on a free transfer next summer. Reports also claim that the increasingly frustrating situation of Gordon’s teammate Nick Woltemade is being closely monitored at Säbener Straße.
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FC Bayern is now pursuing a new transfer strategy focused on its own young talents.
Gordon has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 46 competitive appearances for the Magpies. The player is reportedly open to a move to Munich, but, according to Sky, Newcastle have no intention of parting with the versatile attacker. Gordon is under contract until 2030 and only joined from Everton in 2023 for just under €46 million. Sky adds that the Magpies would only consider offers starting at €60m.
The Sun has also linked Liverpool and Arsenal with interest; the Gunners are said to be ready to spend up to €92m.
At Bayern, however, such a costly transfer would not align with the club’s reported medium-term strategy of promoting home-grown talents like Lennart Karl and Aleksandar Pavlovic. Vincent Kompany is proving the ideal coach for this philosophy, with plans to install the returning Noel Aseko as Leon Goretzka’s long-term successor in central midfield.
Following the same philosophy, Bayern are said to be considering an internal option as the preferred backup for Díaz. Arijon Ibrahimović, currently on loan at Heidenheim until the end of the season, could step into that role upon his return to the Säbener Straße in the summer.