Sky reports that Galatasaray has already approached the player. The Turkish champions can match Brandt's salary expectations and offer the 30-year-old the chance to keep competing in the Champions League.
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He has made almost 50 international appearances for Germany: is Galatasaray set to pull off a surprise blockbuster transfer?
No transfer fee will be due, as it has long been clear that Brandt's BVB contract, set to expire at the end of June, will not be extended. Where he will play next is still open, as the 48-time Germany international stressed in early May after his final home appearance for Borussia against Frankfurt (3–2).
"I'm taking it one step at a time. It won't drag on until August," Brandt told Sky. Since his departure was confirmed, speculation has linked him with several clubs. A move abroad now appears more likely than a stay in the Bundesliga.
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A move to Galatasaray? Julian Brandt would rather head to Spain.
Galatasaray could reunite Brandt with former Germany teammates Leroy Sané and Ilkay Gündogan, and the club is therefore said to be hopeful of securing the playmaker's signature. However, according to Sky, Spain is reportedly his preferred destination.
Sources claim the midfielder is already studying Spanish, and FC Barcelona is one of several potential destinations. Villarreal and Atlético Madrid—clubs recently linked to Brandt—are also said to be monitoring the situation.
A move outside Europe—such as to Japan or the USA—is said to be premature for the former Leverkusen playmaker, who is determined to remain at a high European level.
Julian Brandt is leaving BVB after seven years.
Brandt has made 307 competitive appearances for BVB over seven years, scoring 57 goals and providing 70 assists. Although he wasn't a regular starter last term, he still played an important role under manager Niko Kovac. Reports indicate that the Croatian coach wanted to keep the playmaker, but the two parties failed to agree on extending their working relationship.
Brandt's last appearance for the DFB side came in November 2024, a 1-1 Nations League draw with Hungary, and he has not been picked by national coach Julian Nagelsmann since. As a result, he is unlikely to feature in Germany's 2026 World Cup squad.
Meanwhile, Galatasaray has dominated the Süper Lig for years, having been crowned Turkish champions for the fourth time in a row. In the 2025/26 season, coach Okan Buruk's side also proved that they can compete at the highest level internationally, reaching the round of 16 in the Champions League before bowing out to Liverpool FC (1-0, 0-4).
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Julian Brandt: His 2025/26 season statistics
Games
41 goals
Goals
11 assists
Assists
4