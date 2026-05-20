According to a Sky report, Julian Nagelsmann will take Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Beier to the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada—a mild surprise, given Beier's limited recent involvement with the DFB squad.
Translated by
He hadn't featured at all recently: Julian Nagelsmann is set to make another bold move with his World Cup squad
The striker is set to compete in his second major tournament with the German national team, having already taken part in the 2024 European Championship on home soil. Since his debut in June 2024, he has featured in seven internationals without finding the net. His most recent outing came in October, in the World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. Since then, however, Nagelsmann has left him out of both the final qualifiers and the friendlies against Switzerland.
Beier himself has recently calculated that he has a good chance of making the World Cup squad: "I hope that my performances give me cause for optimism. I've played a lot in recent weeks, and often well. I've racked up plenty of points and done everything I can to ensure that I'll hopefully be there on Thursday."
At club level, the 23-year-old has made a strong case for inclusion: excluding centre-forwards, he was Germany's most productive attacker this season, recording 20 points (ten goals, ten assists) for BVB.
- Getty Images
Following Beier's nomination, could a BVB teammate now be at risk of missing the World Cup?
Beier's call-up could spell trouble for his Dortmund teammate Karim Adeyemi. As Nagelsmann stated in March: "Maxi Beier, Karim Adeyemi, Kevin Schade – I've been very clear about these three: as things stand, we'll take one, or at most two, of these counter-attacking strikers."
Since the trio offer similar profiles, Nagelsmann added, "One of the three, perhaps two, will ultimately make the cut. But they all have the same chances."
Beier will not, however, have to manage without his BVB teammates at the major tournament from 11 June to 19 July. Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton are set to join him on the trip. The final squad announcement will be made on Thursday at 1pm.
Maximilian Beier: 2025/26 season statistics
Games 44 Goals 10 assists Assists 10