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Hussein Hamdy

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Guardiola: Rodri won’t turn down the chance to move to Real Madrid

P. Guardiola
Rodri
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Premier League
LaLiga
Spain
England

Pep sets a condition for the Spanish star’s departure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his desire for midfielder Rodri to remain with the club, whilst noting that any player who is unhappy has the right to leave.

According to the BBC, Rodri, the former Atlético Madrid player, stated during the international break that he would consider joining rivals Real Madrid, arguing that “you cannot turn down the best clubs in the world”.

The 29-year-old Spain captain is set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer, having made 293 appearances for the Citizens since joining in 2019.

  • An opportunity not to be missed

    Guardiola said: “There isn’t a single player who would turn down the chance to play for Real Madrid. My wish has always been for Rodri to stay at this club for as long as possible, because he is an amazing player of the highest calibre, but everyone’s life is their own.”

    Manchester City failed to win any major trophies for the first time in eight years last season, during which Rodri missed most of the campaign due to a knee injury, having won the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

    The Spanish star has featured in 28 matches across all competitions this season despite being sidelined for long periods with a hamstring injury, helping the team lift the Carabao Cup against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

    During his time at Manchester City, Rodri has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and three Carabao Cups.

    Read also: Guardiola: Salah is one of the greats... and deserves a grand send-off

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  • His Excellency Rodri

    Guardiola explained that Rodri had, over time, demonstrated “just how committed and close” he was to the club, describing his contribution as “enormous”.

    The Spanish manager reiterated that he would not stand in the midfielder’s way “at all” if he wanted to leave, saying: “The club’s interests come before everyone else… If a player is unhappy, he should leave, and we will carry on as normal if everyone is happy, and I believe Rodri is happy.”

    Guardiola added: “If Rodri isn’t happy, all he has to do is knock on the sporting director’s door and accept an offer that matches his incredible quality. After that, he won’t belong to the club but only to himself.”

    Pep concluded: “I know what the club wants; they’ve told me what they want from Rodri, which is to stay, stay and stay. I’ve always had a positive feeling about that, but in the end, I don’t know what might happen.”

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