Goal-scoring record and links to Kylian Mbappé: VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav explains his special celebration

Undav netted the third goal against the Werkself to secure the win for his side. The 29-year-old now has 19 goals this season, already more than his haul from the 2023/24 campaign when the Swabians finished runners-up.

"I've set a new record now—19 goals—and I'm obviously delighted. It would be nice to reach 20 next week," Undav told DAZN. "I'll give it my all to make that happen, because we have to win to qualify for the Champions League."

Yet the forward stressed that collective success comes first: "If we make it to the Champions League, I won't care about reaching 20 goals."