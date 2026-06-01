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Gini Wijnaldum set for summer move after Al-Ettifaq decide to release ex-Liverpool midfielder
Al-Ettifaq confirm contract termination
The Saudi Pro League outfit officially announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement to part ways with Wijnaldum. The 35-year-old, who joined the club in 2023, saw his contract dissolved primarily due to financial considerations within the club's current structure.
Despite being a high-profile arrival intended to lead the project, the two parties have decided to move in different directions ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
The decision brings an end to a relatively productive spell for the Dutchman in the Middle East. While many European stars have struggled to adapt to the league, Wijnaldum remained a consistent presence in the Al-Ettifaq starting XI, often serving as the link between the midfield and the attack.
However, with the club looking to balance the books and refresh their overseas slots, the former Newcastle man was identified as a candidate for release.
- x/Ettifaq
Impressive statistics in Saudi Arabia
Wijnaldum’s departure may come as a surprise to some given his output on the pitch last season. The midfielder enjoyed a resurgence in front of goal, wearing the captain’s armband and leading by example for a side that eventually finished seventh in the league standings.
The veteran midfielder managed to find the net 16 times and provided seven assists in 33 league matches during the current campaign.
Premier League return on the cards?
As a free agent, Wijnaldum is expected to attract significant interest from across Europe and beyond. His pedigree is unquestionable, having won both the Premier League and the Champions League during his time in England. Initial reports suggest that the player is not ready to wind down his career just yet and is seeking a challenge in a competitive environment that keeps him in the eye of top-tier football.
Speculation is already mounting regarding a potential return to English shores. It has been suggested that the midfielder would like to return to the Premier League where he remains a well-respected figure. Given his experience and the fact that he requires no transfer fee, several clubs in need of leadership and midfield composure could be tempted to offer the former Feyenoord and PSV star a short-term deal.
- AFP
International ambitions and career legacy
Despite his club success, Wijnaldum recently suffered a blow regarding his international future. The midfielder had expressed a strong desire to continue representing the Netherlands, with his sights set on competing at the 2026 World Cup. However, Oranje boss Ronald Koeman reportedly did not share that vision, signalling a shift toward younger options in the Dutch midfield engine room.