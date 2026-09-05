What was Donnarumma doing?! Man City goalkeeper survives TWO early scares against Coventry after shaky start at the Etihad

The reigning Premier League champions might have expected a comfortable afternoon against Frank Lampard’s struggling Coventry City, but Donnarumma had other ideas during a chaotic opening sequence.

Inside the first eight minutes, the Italian goalkeeper sent waves of anxiety through the home crowd with a series of uncharacteristic errors. The first major alarm bell rang when a routine back-pass from Abdukodir Khusanov seemed to completely catch the former PSG man off guard, leading to a desperate scramble on the goal line. The ball appeared to be trickling toward the net, and Donnarumma managed to scramble the ball away before the ball crossed the line.