German rising star set to succeed Guirassy? BVB reportedly working on a transfer coup

According to reports, the entourage of Tresoldi, who currently plays for Club Brugge, is already holding behind-the-scenes talks with clubs from Spain, Italy and Germany. No specific clubs were named at the time, but that has now changed.

In addition to BVB, there is reportedly interest from Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, though this would only materialise if Christian Kofane were to leave. In the Premier League, Arsenal and Tottenham are being linked with Tresoldi.

According to Sky, the German Under-21 international would be available for a transfer fee of between 25 and 30 million euros. A sum that would be entirely feasible for BVB if Serhou Guirassy were to leave the club in the summer. That is because BVB would then take in at least 35 million euros from the departure of their star striker.