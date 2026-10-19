'I didn't want to coach anymore!' – How Gennaro Gattuso built a family unit to stun Juventus

Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso celebrated his first-ever managerial win away at Juventus after his side produced a tactical masterclass in a 3-0 victory. The Aquile dismantled the Bianconeri through goals from Oliver Provstgaard, Gustav Isaksen, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The victory capped a remarkable turnaround for a club that faced summer transfer market constraints and an early exit from the Coppa Italia.

Gattuso credited the strong emotional bond within his squad for their rapid rise to the top of Serie A.