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World Cup 2026 Kansas City Tickets Guide: Arrowhead Stadium schedule, Quarter-final fixture & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

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If you are planning to visit the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here's everything you need to know

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, located in the city of Kansas, is one of the 12 venues selected to host matches during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. With 48 nations competing in a month-long tournament, it will be the biggest World Cup in the history of the sport. For FIFA branding purposes, the venue will be referred to as Kansas City Stadium during the tournament.

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GEHA Field will host six matches at next year’s showpiece event, including both group-stage games and knockout-round clashes. While it may not be widely known for hosting soccer, the stadium did stage a group match during the 2024 Copa America between the USA and Uruguay.

Currently home to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, GEHA Field is also celebrated as one of the loudest stadiums in the league.

The 2026 tournament marks a new chapter in the stadium’s rich legacy, with fans from around the world expected to flock to Kansas City to cheer on their favorite teams.

Whether you're a devoted soccer fan or someone simply looking to explore the stadium while in town, this guide is for you. GOAL brings you all the details you need for a smooth and memorable experience at the stadium.

READ MORE: The most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets ranked: World Cup Final, Argentina tickets and VIP packages compared

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Tue Jun 16Argentina vs. Algeria (8pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)Tickets
    Sat Jun 20Ecuador vs. Curaçao (7pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)Tickets
    Thu Jun 25Tunisia vs. Netherlands (6pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)Tickets
    Sat Jun 27Algeria vs. Austria (9pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)Tickets
    Fri Jul 3Round of 32 (8:30pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)Tickets
    Sat Jul 11Quarter-final (8pm CT)Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)Tickets

    GEHA Field will host a total of six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes four group stage games, one Round of 32 match, and one quarter-final

  • How to buy Kansas City World Cup Tickets at Arrowhead Stadium?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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  • Houston Texans v Kansas City ChiefsGetty Images Sport

    GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium overview

    Capacity76,416
    Year opened1972
    Tenant(s)Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
    Address1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129, USA
    TicketsTickets

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  • Detroit Lions v Kansas City ChiefsGetty Images Sport

    History of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

    Since its opening in 1972, the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL have been the flagship and sole tenants of the stadium. With a capacity of over 70,000, GEHA Field is widely celebrated for its electric atmosphere during NFL games, often making things difficult for visiting teams.

    Between 2013 and 2014, GEHA Field broke the Guinness World Record for the loudest stadium in the world, twice. The stadium first hit 137.5 decibels, then surpassed its own mark with an incredible 142.2 decibels.

    Beyond major sporting events, GEHA Field has also hosted some of the world’s biggest artists. Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, and more have taken the stage at this iconic venue.

  • Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles ChargersGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

    Since it's innaugration in 1972, the stadium has served as home ground for NFL side Kansas City Chiefs
    TeamLeague
    Kansas City ChiefsNFL
  • Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City ChiefsGetty Images Sport

    How to get to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

    How to get to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium by public transport 

    GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is accessible by public transport via both buses and light rail. However, it’s recommended to use RideKC buses, as routes 28, 29, and 47 all stop near the stadium, roughly a 10-minute walk away. The nearest light rail station is about a 25-minute walk from the stadium, making it a less practical option, especially on event days.

    How to get to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium by car 

    GEHA Field is located within the Truman Sports Complex and is easily accessible by car via both I-70 and I-435. If you're on I-435, take Exit 63C. If you're on I-70, use Exits 9 or 7B, all of these routes will lead you directly to the stadium.

  • Guided tours for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

    GEHA Field offers three different types of tours for visiting fans, each with their own set of unique experiences. 

    Public Tour

    Public tours to the GEHA Field cover a trip to the press box, Club Level, Hall of Honor, locker rooms and more in roughly 90 minutes. You need to book your stadium tour tickets in advance from the stadium website. 

    Private Tour

    The private tour package essentially covers the same areas as the public tour. However, the guided experience is entirely dedicated to you or your group, offering more flexibility, personalized attention, and a better understanding about the stadium’s history and features.

    Game-Day Tour

    Gameday tours offer a unique experience for visiting fans, including 60 minutes of pre-game access. The tour features stops at the Penthouse, Hall of Honor, and 20 minutes on the sidelines, all just before a Kansas City Chiefs game kicks off.

  • Places to eat and drink near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

    GEHA Field offers a number of dining options for visiting fans, including Tailgating, a beloved local tradition where fans grill ribs, steaks, and more just before Kansas City Chiefs games. LC’s Bar-B-Q and Jack Stack are also solid choices for post-game dinners with your group, and are local favorites.

    Joe’s Kansas City is another great spot, though it tends to get crowded due to its popularity. It’s advisable to book your table in advance if you plan to visit.