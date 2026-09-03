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Martinelli completes £60m Al-Hilal move after Arsenal exile
End of an era for Brazilian star
Arsenal have sanctioned the departure of Martinelli to Al-Hilal in a deal worth a guaranteed £60m. The 25-year-old, who arrived in North London as a teenager from Ituano in 2019, has committed to a long-term contract with the Riyadh-based outfit. The agreement also includes a sell-on clause, ensuring the Gunners will profit from any future movement involving the winger.
The move represents a massive financial shift for the player, with reports suggesting his new salary in the Middle East significantly dwarfs the £180,000-per-week package he earned in the Premier League. Martinelli was quick to embrace his new surroundings, appearing in an unveiling video on the club's social media channels to announce: 'Proud to be blue, proud to be Al-Hilal.'
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Arteta freezes out title winner
Despite making 53 appearances across all competitions last term and scoring 11 goals to help Arsenal secure their first league title since 2004, Martinelli's status changed rapidly over the summer. With only 12 months remaining on his existing contract, manager Arteta reportedly informed the Brazilian that he did not feature in his tactical plans for the current campaign.
The decision to sideline such a prominent figure has sparked debate among the Arsenal support, particularly given Martinelli's longevity and historic contribution to the team's development. The Brazilian winger made 191 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, though his influence had waned after starting just 11 games during their title-winning campaign last term. Arteta remained firm on his stance that the winger would struggle for significant game time had he chosen to see out his contract in London.
Wright questions Martinelli treatment
The nature of Martinelli's departure has drawn criticism from legendary figures associated with the club, most notably former striker Ian Wright. Speaking to Sky Sports, Wright voiced his discomfort regarding the way the Brazilian was transitioned out of the first-team environment. 'The way Martinelli is being treated at the moment, it really makes me feel uncomfortable,' Wright admitted during a recent broadcast.
Martinelli's decision to move to Saudi Arabia comes after he turned down the chance to join Galatasaray earlier this summer. The Turkish giants had launched a bid in the region of £38.9 million for the Brazilian, but the winger was not keen on a transfer to the Super Lig at this stage of his career.
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A star-studded squad in Riyadh
Martinelli joins an Al-Hilal side that is currently locked in a fierce battle at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Under the management of Simone Inzaghi, the club has been one of the most aggressive spenders in the market, assembling a squad capable of dominating both domestic and continental competition.
The Brazilian is not the only high-profile addition to Inzaghi's attacking ranks this summer. Martinelli will team up with Ollie Watkins in Riyadh after the England striker left Aston Villa in a £51m deal. Al-Hilal have also secured the services of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham, further bolstering their offensive options following the Hammers' relegation from the English top flight.
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