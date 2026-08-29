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Gabriel Jesus warned against Brazil return as ex-Arsenal winger Willian shares Premier League advice
Striker faces uncertain future
The 29-year-old forward faces an increasingly uncertain future at Emirates Stadium after slipping down the pecking order following recurring injuries and the arrival of attacking reinforcements. Palmeiras are reportedly keen on bringing him back to Brazil, although Jesus remains under contract in north London until June 2027. Former international team-mate Willian has urged the striker to think carefully before finalising any move away ahead of the transfer deadline.
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Willian urges English stay
Willian advised Jesus to prioritise extending his stay in English football, drawing directly on his own difficult experience of returning home. Speaking in an interview with ESPN Brazil, the winger, who recently terminated his contract with Gremio, insisted: "I would stay, based on the experience I had. I'd choose to stay and not leave. I'd try, somehow, to find another situation and keep playing there."
Traumatic homecoming offers warning
That warning stems from Willian's turbulent spell after leaving the Gunners to rejoin boyhood club Corinthians in August 2021. His return home ended in a mutual contract termination just 12 months later following safety threats directed at him and his family, prompting a quick return to England with Fulham.
Reflecting on his compatriot's dilemma in north London, Willian added: "It's a personal decision, one that only he can make, but from my own experience, I would definitely stay."
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Transfer deadline decision looms
With Monday's transfer deadline fast approaching, Jesus must make a swift decision on his future. The forward has not played competitively since scoring against Crystal Palace in late May, leaving him in desperate need of regular minutes. Playing week in, week out will be crucial if he wants to win back his place in the Brazil squad.
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