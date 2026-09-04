Batigol is back! Argentine icon rolls back years in ten-goal centenary party

Gabriel Batistuta made a memorable return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on 2 September 2026, scoring twice in a 7-3 exhibition victory for the Fiorentina All-Stars against Operazione Nostalgia. Over 20,000 supporters attended the match to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary.

The former Argentine striker featured alongside iconic team-mates including Manuel Rui Costa, Roberto Baggio, and Francesco Totti.

Batistuta's performance thrilled the Curva Fiesole, evoking memories of his prolific spell with La Viola during the 1990s.







