Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
cm grafica bastoni barcellona deco

Translated by

From Spain – Inter: Bastoni open to a move to Barcelona

Inter
Barcelona
Transfers
A. Bastoni

The Blaugrana club is preparing a move for the Nerazzurri defender.

Barcelona want Alessandro Bastoni. It is no longer a secret that the Blaugrana have set their sights on the Inter centre-back. According to Marca, the Catalans have made signing a defender a priority in their planning for next season, and the Nerazzurri’s 1999-born player is their top target.

Due to his style of play, but also his experience and what he has shown at Inter, Bastoni is Barcelona’s number one target. And, whilst waiting for the actual negotiations to begin, there are reports regarding the Italian defender’s own intentions, as he is currently involved in the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup.

  • THE OPENING WITH CLUBS

    As the Spanish newspaper has reported, Barcelona have already sounded out Bastoni. They are also said to have received the green light from the 1999-born player, who is reported to have expressed a desire to join the Catalan club and play at Camp Nou next season. This is a significant rumour coming out of Spain, with Inter reportedly willing to negotiate the sale of their number 95.

    However, talks between the two clubs have not yet begun.

    • Advertisement

  • HOW MUCH DO SKI POLES COST?

    Negotiations between Inter and Barcelona have not yet begun, and the price will be an issue for the Blaugrana. His market value stands at around €70 million, and it is unlikely that Inter will be willing to go below that figure. Discussions are yet to take shape, but Inter do not want to be caught off guard and, above all, have no intention of selling off one of the dressing room leaders, as well as an Inter fan and one of the untouchables. From Milan, for now, they are putting the brakes on the deal, but it will be crucial to understand Bastoni’s own position.


  • FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY

    Furthermore, Barcelona are still facing issues with Financial Fair Play and, for this reason, are currently limiting themselves to exploratory talks. However, they are said to have already received Bastoni’s approval to begin and conclude negotiations with Inter ahead of next summer.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • THE ALTERNATIVES

    Barcelona haven’t set their sights solely on Bastoni. Deco, the Blaugrana’s sporting director, is keeping an eye on Van de Ven, a Tottenham centre-back born in 2001, who – particularly if the club are relegated – could be snapped up at a bargain price. They are also keeping an eye on Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund.

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Roma crest
Roma
ROM