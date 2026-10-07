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Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega announces challenge against Gianni Infantino for FIFA presidency
Vega announces candidacy
As reported by ESPN, Vega has stepped up as the first individual to launch a campaign against Infantino ahead of next year's election. Vega, who made 23 appearances for Switzerland and enjoyed spells at Celtic and Watford, has worked predominantly in finance since retiring.
Announcing his bid via an 11-page dossier on Wednesday, Vega stated: "I am standing because my life has prepared me to serve the game. I stand before the global football family with humility, determination and a profound sense of responsibility. Football does not belong to presidents, confederations or administrators. Football is greater than any position, any individual or any institution."
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Infantino faces mounting pressure
Infantino is currently facing intense pressure from UEFA following the collapse of a controversial private investment plan. The abandoned scheme, which aimed to sell a minority stake in FIFA's commercial and event operations, severely damaged his relationship with European football leaders.
UEFA have made no secret of their desire for Infantino to step down, actively seeking a credible alternative candidate. Vega capitalised on this sentiment, adding: "The current leadership has demoralised the game. Weak governance has damaged FIFA’s credibility and eroded trust across the global football family. We must stop this conflict from escalating."
Calls for fundamental reform
Vega has previously explored runs for the presidency in 2015, 2019, and 2022, but failed to secure the required backing of at least five member federations. To get on the ballot this time, he must meet that threshold by November 18.
Emphasising the urgency of his campaign, Vega declared: "Football is in the emergency room, on life support. We cannot wait any longer. FIFA needs a new direction and fundamental reform. We must reunite the football family, restore trust, bring stability and modernise FIFA’s governance. This requires decisive change — not cosmetic adjustments."
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What comes next for FIFA
Vega now faces a race against time to secure the necessary nominations from five member federations before the November deadline. Meanwhile, UEFA are holding a summit in Berlin on Thursday to discuss their strategy. The global football community will be watching closely as the battle for the presidency intensifies ahead of the FIFA Congress in March.
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