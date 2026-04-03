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Mohamed Mansi

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Former Real Madrid star taken to hospital

Real Madrid
Colombia
J. Rodriguez
Spain
Colombia

Former Real Madrid star James Rodríguez suffered a health scare that required him to be hospitalised in the United States for three days, following the friendly match between Colombia and France.

The Colombian Football Federation announced that the player suffered from severe dehydration following the match, which took place in Maryland and ended in a 3-1 victory for France.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that James played for only 63 minutes and appeared tired and physically unfit during the match.

The following day, his condition deteriorated due to dehydration, requiring him to be transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he remained under medical observation for 72 hours.

  • James RodriguezGetty Images

    Growing concerns over James Rodríguez's fitness

    The Colombian Football Federation has confirmed that James’ condition has improved, noting that the issue is not related to any muscle injury or his footballing activities.

    This situation raises concerns about James Rodríguez’s readiness to participate in the 2026 World Cup.

    James currently plays for Minnesota United, but has featured for only 39 minutes this year due to injuries, and his most recent appearance against Croatia prior to the France match fell short of expectations.

    Nevertheless, James Rodríguez, the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup, remains a key player in the Colombia squad, which is in the same World Cup group as Portugal, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uzbekistan.

    Read also

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