Following Sebastian Hoeneß’s premature departure, VfB Stuttgart is reportedly weighing up four coaching candidates

There has been no contact with any coach so far. The reigning DFB Cup winners are planning for the future with Hoeneß and fully expect him to remain on the Stuttgart touchline next season.

Sport Bild has reported that Real Madrid are monitoring Hoeneß as a potential successor to Álvaro Arbeloa, whose future beyond this season is uncertain.

Real officials are said to have already scrutinised Hoeneß very closely, impressed by Stuttgart’s bold style of play and his knack for building a functioning team without buying established stars.

As yet, there has been no formal approach from Madrid. The nephew of Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß is under contract at VfB until 2028, with no release clause, so any serious bid would require negotiations over a transfer fee.