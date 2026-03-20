Following public criticism: HSV drops striker from squad for match against BVB

The HSV coach had stated on Thursday that every player was entitled to their opinion. However, he said that airing such views in public was not the right approach and was not in line with the club’s rules and stance.

He said he had had “an open, clarifying conversation” with Glatzel. Polzin also confirmed that Glatzel’s remarks had been taken up “at a higher level” within the club. Overall, “clear words” had been spoken.