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Following public criticism: HSV drops striker from squad for match against BVB

Following his public criticism, striker Robert Glatzel will miss Hamburger SV’s Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund for disciplinary reasons.

Manager Merlin Polzin dropped the striker, who had complained in the *Hamburger Morgenpost* about his lack of playing time, from the squad for Saturday’s match at 6.30 pm.

  • The HSV coach had stated on Thursday that every player was entitled to their opinion. However, he said that airing such views in public was not the right approach and was not in line with the club’s rules and stance.

    He said he had had “an open, clarifying conversation” with Glatzel. Polzin also confirmed that Glatzel’s remarks had been taken up “at a higher level” within the club. Overall, “clear words” had been spoken.

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  • Winter signing Damion Downs is given preference over Glatzel

    Glatzel reported in the article that he had already spoken to Polzin following the 0-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in early March. "I can’t understand why I was then left on the bench for the next two games as well," he said, among other things.

    Polzin had recently repeatedly preferred winter signing Damion Downs, but the former Cologne player is still waiting for his first goal in an HSV shirt.

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