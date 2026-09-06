AFP
Luis lauds Luis! Monaco mastermind bows down to rival boss Enrique after stunning Parc des Princes shock
A tactical masterclass at the Parc des Princes
AS Monaco produced a stellar display under coach Filipe Luis to secure a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Trailing 1-0 at the break after suffering during a difficult opening half, the visitors executed crucial tactical adjustments to turn the game around. While goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky played a heroic role with vital saves to deny PSG, Luis was quick to shift attention toward his managerial counterpart after the final whistle.
"We had to suffer in the first half, but the players showed brave behavior and tactical execution against a top-tier team to turn the game around," Luis noted, praising his side's resilience.
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Adopting methods from a managerial icon
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Luis paid glowing tribute to Luis Enrique, openly acknowledging the profound influence the Spanish coach has had on his own career. The Monaco boss didn't hesitate to place the PSG coach among the elite figures in football history, revealing that he routinely incorporates training methods learned directly from him.
"Luis Enrique is one of the best coaches in history, and I admit to adopting many of his training methods into my own approach," Luis confessed, showing immense respect for his managerial rival.
Navigating pressure and tactical blocks
Luis also offered an honest tactical assessment of how his side weathered an intense storm from the reigning champions throughout the ninety minutes. Acknowledging that Monaco's initial high press was easily broken by PSG's elite movement, the Brazilian coach explained how his team successfully transitioned into disciplined medium and low defensive blocks. Thanks to a collective defensive effort, Monaco punished PSG's missed chances to claim a famous three points.
"We attempted to press high, but I warned the players that PSG's quality would break it, so we needed to suffer in medium and low defensive blocks," Luis explained regarding his tactical shift.
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Keeping feet on the ground for the future
Despite the magnitude of the victory in the capital, Luis remains firmly focused on taking the campaign strictly game by game rather than looking too far ahead. The result leaves PSG searching for answers following a difficult start to their domestic season, while Monaco continue to build positive momentum. As Luis prepares his squad for their next challenge, his tactical education under icons like Enrique continues to yield impressive results on the touchline.
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