FIFA & YouTube announce World Cup deal to broadcast first 10 minutes of matches in bid to boost young viewership

In a move designed to capture the attention of Gen Z and younger viewers, FIFA has unveiled what it describes as a “game-changing partnership” with YouTube.

The collaboration will allow broadcasters with existing rights to stream segments of live match action directly on the platform during the tournament, which is set to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The core of the strategy involves encouraging rights holders to broadcast the first 10 minutes of matches live on YouTube, Associated Press reports. This "appetiser" approach is intended to hook viewers early and then transition them to traditional network television or official streaming apps to watch the remainder of the 104-game competition.