'It will be special' - Ferran Torres fires warning to Barcelona as PSG star prepares for 'exciting' Champions League reunion

Torres has openly discussed the motivations behind his high-profile exit from Catalonia. The attacker admitted that initial discussions with the French giants actually began before this summer's World Cup.

"The contacts with PSG began even before the World Cup," Torres admitted, as quoted by World Soccer Talk. "They called us and we talked. Then I had already made up my mind because I wanted to play for a club like PSG. It is a step forward in my career that I am super proud of because I am joining the European champion.

"PSG is right now the best team in Europe. They’ve won the last two Champions Leagues. And that puts more pressure on our rivals. We have to improve. We’ll try to win the Champions League for the third consecutive year."