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Revealed: How Inter Milan almost signed Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa in shock summer transfer swoop
Inter's secret summer plan
Inter laid the groundwork for a sensational swoop to sign Liverpool outcast Chiesa during the summer transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, discussions behind the scenes were significantly more advanced than previously thought in the footballing world.
The Italian giants identified the 28-year-old as a cut-price option to bolster their attacking ranks. The Nerazzurri were quietly confident of securing a deal to rescue the forward from his English nightmare. However, the move hinged entirely on outgoing business that ultimately failed to materialise before the deadline passed.
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The broken transfer domino
Romano, speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, claims Inter lined up Chiesa as a direct replacement for Luis Henrique. The club was fully prepared to let the Brazilian depart if Roma firmed up their interest with an official bid.
Roma's failure to strike a deal meant the entire transfer chain collapsed at the final hurdle. Consequently, Henrique remained with his current employers just a year after his €22.8m plus bonuses arrival from Marseille. This unexpected retention instantly shut the door on Chiesa's highly anticipated return to his homeland.
Standing firm at Anfield
Despite his perilous club situation, Chiesa remains adamant that he does not want to walk away from Liverpool. The winger has struggled drastically to secure any meaningful playing time since his high-profile switch from Juventus in 2024.
Yet, the Italy international refused to consider a premature exit during the summer market. His fierce determination to prove himself on Merseyside has yielded little success so far. Instead, he has been left entirely frozen out of the first-team picture while his team-mates compete across multiple domestic and European competitions.
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What's next for Chiesa?
Chiesa's unwavering refusal to leave forced him to face a harsh reality this season. The attacker was unceremoniously omitted from Liverpool's Champions League squad list, sending a clear message that he has no place in the club's immediate plans.
A January departure now appears to be the most logical solution for all parties involved. The mid-season window represents a vital lifeline to resurrect his stalling career. If the forward finally relents and accepts that his Premier League chapter must close, a winter transfer remains more than likely.
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