FC Bayern Munich has revealed the medical verdict: Is Manuel Neuer actually ready for the World Cup?

According to the club's official statement, the goalkeeper will have to "take it easy for the time being due to muscle problems in his left calf. This was the finding of an examination carried out by FC Bayern's medical department".

"I just felt it on my left side. I'd been having a bit of trouble with my calf, and I didn't want to take any risks," Neuer told BR on Sunday.

The club has not specified how long he will be sidelined or whether he will recover in time for next Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against VfB Stuttgart.