This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Fans reacts as 'inevitable' Cole Palmer bags brace and assist to put Chelsea 3-0 up in first half of Club World Cup final against PSG C. Palmer Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain Fan stories Paris Saint-Germain Cole Palmer lit up the first half of the Club World Cup final as he fired Chelsea into a 3-0 lead against PSG. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Palmer with two goals and assist

Blues stun UCL winners PSG

Fans react on social media Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask