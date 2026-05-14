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Explained: Why Lionel Messi saw hat-trick goal for Inter Miami cancelled in thrilling MLS win over Cincinnati
Clutch performance in Ohio
The Argentine maestro was the driving force in an eight-goal spectacle on Wednesday night, initially opening the scoring before dragging his side back from a 2-1 deficit. In a match that eventually saw Miami triumph 5-3, Messi also turned provider for Mateo Silvetti before appearing to seal his hat-trick with an 89th-minute strike following a defensive mix-up. This high-scoring victory was vital for the Herons, propelling them to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 25 points from 13 fixtures.
Official ruling clarifies record
Following the final whistle, MLS moved to clarify the official match record on its website, stripping Messi of the hat-trick. The league determined that the 89th-minute goal was actually an own goal by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano rather than a Messi strike. Officials noted that the ball had rebounded off the post and was not initially crossing the line until Celentano made accidental contact, effectively turning the ball into his own net.
Staggering statistics
This decision leaves Messi’s official career hat-trick tally frozen at 60, keeping him six behind his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently leads the all-time charts with 66. Nevertheless, the veteran forward's statistics remain staggering, with his 2026 MLS campaign now boasting 11 goals and four assists in just 12 appearances. As Argentina prepares for a World Cup title defence this summer, Messi’s overall career total stands at an incredible 909 goals and 411 assists across 1,153 competitive matches.
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Title race intensifies
Miami’s ascent to second in the Eastern Conference keeps the pressure on league leaders Nashville, who currently hold a narrow two-point advantage and a game in hand. The Herons have shown remarkable resilience during their current run, but they must maintain this high scoring frequency to overcome Nashville’s superior defensive consistency. With the mid-season international break looming, Messi will look to sustain this prolific form before joining the Argentina national team for their highly anticipated summer schedule.