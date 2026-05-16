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Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe's frustration boiled over at Real Madrid amid 'fourth choice' outburst
Mbappe claims 'fourth-choice' status in public outburst
The French superstar stunned Real Madrid by claiming he has been demoted to a fringe role under inteirm boss Alvaro Arbeloa. Speaking in the mixed zone after a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, the forward did not hold back on his current situation. "I'm 100% fine. I didn't start because the manager told me I'm the fourth-choice striker in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinicius, and Gonzalo [Garcia]," Mbappe told reporters at the stadium. "I was ready to start; it's his decision, and you always have to respect it. I'm not angry."
However, Arbeloa was quick to fire back, denying that such a hierarchy exists. The Madrid coach expressed confusion over the player's interpretation of their private conversations. "I wish I had four strikers. I don't have four strikers, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappe. He probably didn't understand me. I don't really know what to tell you. I could never have told him he's the fourth striker. It's clear that if I don't play him, he can't play. I'm the coach, and I'm the one who decides who plays and who doesn't," Arbeloa countered.
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Why Mbappe’s frustration boiled over
The roots of this frustration reportedly go back to the arrival of Xabi Alonso, who initially made Mbappe the focal point of the team. During that brief era, the Frenchman flourished while Vinicius Jr. appeared secondary. However, when Arbeloa took over, the tactical pendulum swung back in the Brazilian's direction. Arbeloa made his intentions clear from day one: "I'm going to work to get the best out of Vini. I'm going to demand that his teammates find him and give him the ball."
According to Marca, this shift has left Mbappe feeling isolated. Arbeloa's philosophy emphasises grit over glamour, with the coach famously stating, "We didn't create Real Madrid with players who go onto the pitch in tuxedos, but with players who finish with their shirts covered in sweat, mud, and hard work." The report claims that this apparently veiled dig at Mbappe's perceived lack of defensive work has further widened the rift between the star signing and the dugout.
Perez offers public support amid reports of rift
In the middle of this is club president Florentino Perez, who has attempted to protect his marquee investment. Despite the friction with the coaching staff, Perez remains adamant that the Frenchman is the crown jewel of the project. "Mbappe is the best player of Madrid at this moment," Perez said, though he admitted he does not speak directly to the players about the coach’s decisions.
The Madrid supremo also addressed the growing reports of dressing room instability, following a consecutive trophyless season where Madrid were humiliated in the Copa del Rey by Albacete, ousted from the Champions League by Bayern Munich, and surrendered the Liga title to bitter rivals Barcelona. He pointed to physical fatigue from the Club World Cup as the main culprit for the slump, rather than a lack of harmony. "The origin of this is in the Club World Cup. We have not been able to recover the physical aspect," the president explained.
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Whistles at the Bernabeu and a cloudy future
The tension has now spilled into the stands, with Mbappe facing deafening boos from the Madridistas. During the Oviedo clash, sections of the crowd whistled as he warmed up and eventually entered the pitch in the 69th minute. Mbappe, however, tried to remain defiant in the face of the local hostility. "You have to accept it. I think it's just people expressing their opinions. I don't think you should take it personally. Nobody's going to die tonight. It's normal that when we haven't won, people choose players to boo," he remarked.
With just a handful of matches left in the season and Vinicius Jr seemingly established as Arbeloa's preferred leader, the future of the Mbappe era at Real Madrid looks increasingly volatile. Unless the hierarchy can bridge the gap between the two Galacticos, this summer could see drastic changes at the Bernabeu.