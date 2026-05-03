According to a report in the Barcelona-based newspaper Sport, the 29-year-old Brazilian has been undergoing a "period of self-reflection" in recent weeks, during which he reportedly encountered "existential doubts about his future".
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"Existential doubts" about his future: could a top FC Barcelona star depart this summer?
He has already informed the club of this, and as things stand, it remains unclear whether Raphinha will still be wearing the Catalans' shirt next season. However, these concerns do not relate to FC Barcelona itself; they stem from the winger's personal circumstances.
Last season the 29-year-old was among the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, but this term he has struggled to recapture that form. Two lengthy thigh injuries have limited him to 31 appearances for Barca, during which he still contributed 19 goals and eight assists.
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona are keen to persuade Raphinha to remain at the club.
The Brazilian's contract runs until 30 June 2028, so if he leaves in the upcoming summer transfer window, Barcelona will earn a corresponding transfer fee. Several Saudi Arabian clubs are reported to be interested.
Nevertheless, the Catalans are not pushing for a departure and instead want to convince Raphinha to stay, as he continues to play a crucial role in manager Hansi Flick's plans. Internally, they are reportedly confident they can achieve this.
On Saturday, Raphinha returned to the squad for the first time since late March and could make his comeback from injury in next Sunday's Clásico against Real Madrid, a game when the Catalans could also wrap up the league title.