Everton launch eleventh-hour deadline day bid for Manchester United outcast Joshua Zirkzee

Everton have made an eleventh-hour offer to sign Zirkzee on loan from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. The move comes during the final hours of the transfer window, with David Moyes looking to bolster his attacking options.

Zirkzee had been heavily linked with a return to Italy throughout the summer, with Juventus believed to be leading the race and Fiorentina also expressing strong interest. However, a potential deal to join Fiorentina recently fell through as the player reportedly rejected the move, opening the door for Everton to swoop in. The Merseyside club have acted swiftly to try and keep the 24-year-old in the Premier League.