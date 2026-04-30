"We all know that Jadon Sancho is a talented player who has made a lasting impression here in Dortmund – with his technical ability and creativity," Book told Sky. After breaking through with the Black and Yellows, he moved to Manchester United in 2021 for €85 million and then returned to BVB on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.
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"Even if the stats aren't sparkling," Gregor Kobel backs a controversial top signing for BVB
The 26-year-old is being linked with a return to Dortmund, as his Manchester United contract expires this summer and he can therefore move on a free transfer, at least for now. The winger is currently on loan at Aston Villa.
"When he came back to us, his presence did us a world of good, even if the statistics weren't quite as good as in his first spell," BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel told an event organised by the Ruhr Nachrichten. He would be delighted "if he were back with us with that attitude," he added.
Nevertheless, re-signing Sancho is not entirely uncontroversial in Dortmund, as it would contradict the more creative transfer strategy many Black and Yellow supporters have long hoped for.
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Manchester United could throw a spanner in the works for BVB
BVB officials have reportedly contacted Jadon Sancho, but the winger would need to accept a substantial pay cut to return to Dortmund, given his current €15 million-per-year salary.
However, according to Sport Bild, Manchester United could still throw a spanner in the works: a secret clause allows the Red Devils to extend Sancho's contract by a further year and thus prevent him from leaving on a free transfer. Whether they will exercise this option remains to be seen. Meanwhile, reports suggest Aston Villa are weighing up an approach to keep the winger, despite his uneven form this term.
Jadon Sancho's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games: 34 Minutes played: 1,562 minutes played. Goals: 1 Assists: 3