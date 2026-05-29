"Lewandowski isn't a bad option either if they want to sign another striker," said the former world-class centre-back on his own YouTube channel.
Translated by
"Even if the salary figures might be a bit crazy!" Robert Lewandowski is being linked with a top-tier club
Ferdinand argued that if United are prepared to entrust the centre-forward role to Benjamin Sesko over the next five years—after paying RB Leipzig €76.5m for him last summer—then Lewandowski would be the ideal partner: "If you believe Sesko is your man for the next five years, he could learn an incredible amount playing behind Lewandowski. He's a wonderful, humble person. He'd show Sesko the ropes and help him improve," Ferdinand explained.
Lewandowski is set to leave FC Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, so United could sign the Pole at no cost. "That would be a sensible signing, even if the salary figures could be crazy," Ferdinand noted, adding that the Red Devils would still have to offer the striker a hefty wage to convince him to move to Old Trafford. "If you want to strengthen the squad, he'd be a great character. It's going to be a big and interesting summer to see who Manchester United sign," Ferdinand concluded.
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Robert Lewandowski: Have Juventus and Milan been eliminated?
Until mid-May, it was uncertain whether Lewandowski would depart Barça when his contract expired at the end of June or sign a new deal with the Catalan club. The Spanish champions are reported to have offered the 37-year-old centre-forward a contract extension on reduced terms, but he rejected it after careful consideration.
The 37-year-old now faces two options: a financially lucrative move to the USA or Saudi Arabia, or staying in Europe's top tier. Juventus Turin and AC Milan have both been linked, yet neither club secured Champions League qualification. Should he prioritise Champions League football, both suitors are automatically ruled out.
Portuguese champions FC Porto, who can offer him Champions League football, are also monitoring the situation. In addition, Manchester United have been linked with the Poland international. The third-placed side from last season's Premier League will return to the Champions League next term, and Lewandowski has history with the Red Devils. In 2024 he told Ferdinand, on the latter's YouTube channel, that he had already agreed to join United in 2012, only for Borussia Dortmund to block the move. Two years later he signed for Bayern Munich.
Is Robert Lewandowski the striker Manchester United need?
Although Lewandowski was no longer a first-team regular at Barça last season, he still played an important role for manager Hansi Flick. He proved that he remains a prolific goalscorer, scoring 14 goals in 31 LaLiga appearances.
At United, Sesko took time to settle but finished the campaign strongly, notching eleven goals in 30 Premier League outings. Matheus Cunha, who drifts into deeper or wider positions, gives Michael Carrick another quality option in the No.9 role, while Joshua Zirkzee remains a super-sub and is likely to move on next summer.
United are reported to be seeking an experienced centre-forward, and Lewandowski—still razor-sharp despite his age—fits that profile perfectly.
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Robert Lewandowski's statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games
46 goals
Goals
19 assists
Assists
4