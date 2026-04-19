Estevao Willian 'crying at half-time' as Liam Rosenior reveals injury fears after Chelsea defeat to Man Utd

The 1-0 defeat was particularly hard to swallow for Rosenior, who watched his side hit the woodwork four times. Despite having 21 shots to United's four, Chelsea were undone by a single clinical moment from Matheus Cunha. The 41-year-old tactician cut a frustrated figure as he addressed the lack of a clinical edge that has left the club four points adrift of the Champions League places.

"It is so difficult. Today they had one shot on target while we were down to 10 men. We had wave after wave of attack and hit the woodwork I think four times. I don't want my team to feel things are against us. We have to keep fighting," Rosenior told reporters. He acknowledged the defensive lapse, stating: "We have to defend that moment better. We don't and we get punished. At the moment any small mistake we are making and the ball ends up in the back of our net and that has to change."