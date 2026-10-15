AFP
Enzo Maresca eyes Manchester City recovery against Ipswich Town after Paris Saint-Germain defeat
City seek immediate redemption
The blue half of Manchester is still reeling from a disappointing 4-2 defeat to the French champions in the Champions League, but the schedule offers no time for self-pity. Maresca is viewing the swift arrival of their next domestic fixture as the ideal medicine to cure their European hangover. City currently sit three points clear at the summit of the Premier League and are desperate to maintain their perfect start to the season.
Despite the setback against PSG, the Italian coach remains focused on the momentum his side has built in league competition. The visit of Ipswich provides a platform to re-establish their dominance and prove that the mid-week result was merely a momentary lapse rather than a sign of deeper structural issues. "It’s a chance for us [to bounce back]," he told City TV. "Its’ going to be a tough game because they have all week to recover their energy and prepare the game. We need to manage some players but again we need to continue our run and try to win on Saturday."
- Getty Images Sport
A call to the Etihad faithful
Maresca was quick to highlight the role of the supporters during the difficult night against PSG, noting that their loyalty did not waver despite the scoreline. He believes the connection between the stands and the pitch will be the deciding factor in ensuring City return to winning ways this Saturday afternoon. The manager is once again calling for that same atmosphere to carry his players through the gears.
Regarding the impact of the fans, the manager noted: "They supported the team for 95 minutes. Even in the first half probably they could see the team was there with the spirit. And we need them again on Saturday."
Respect for the Tractor Boys
Ipswich arrive at the Etihad Stadium buoyed by a significant victory over Fulham in their previous outing. Maresca is under no illusions regarding the challenge posed by Gary O'Neil's side, who have shown they can compete at the top level since their promotion. The tactical battle will be intriguing as City look to break down a side that has had significantly more time to prepare for this specific encounter.
The physical toll of the Champions League remains a primary concern for the coaching staff. While the visitors have enjoyed a full week of rest, City must navigate the fatigue that follows a high-intensity European clash. Managing the squad's energy levels will be vital if they are to avoid a potential banana skin against a team that will be eager to exploit any signs of lethargy.
- AFP
Maintaining the Premier League pace
With a three-point cushion at the top, the stakes are high for the reigning champions. Any further slip-up could allow the chasing pack to close the gap, making the three points against the Tractor Boys essential for their title ambitions. The squad's depth will be tested, but Maresca expects his players to show the character that has defined their recent domestic success. The objective remains clear: secure a victory, keep the winning streak alive, and silence any critics following the PSG result.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting