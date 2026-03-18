Enzo Fernandez's huge asking price revealed as Chelsea captain hints at summer exit after Champions League disappointment

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports that while Chelsea are not currently looking to sell, the player is open to a departure. According to Jacobs, Real Madrid would be the preferred destination for the Argentina international. "My information very clearly from sources close to Enzo Fernandez is that if, and it is still an if, because there's been no talks or formal advancement, but should Real Madrid come forwards, that's the club of preference that Enzo Fernandez would like to join rather than going to France or Saudi Arabia," Jacobs explained on talkSPORT.

However, Los Blancos are not the only giants in the race. PSG have also emerged as a long-term admirer of Fernandez, with the French champions closely monitoring the situation as Chelsea struggle to secure a top-four Premier League finish. A move to the Parc des Princes would provide a guaranteed return to the Champions League, a factor that could prove decisive in any summer negotiations.