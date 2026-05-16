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Krishan Davis

Enzo Fernandez's last dance?! Chelsea's £107m man can salvage his legacy by delivering FA Cup parting gift in Wembley showdown with transfer suitors Man City

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Enzo Fernandez faces a date with destiny in Saturday's FA Cup final. His future at Chelsea is far from certain in the wake of some all-too-public flirting with a transfer to Real Madrid, but the midfielder can give the Blues the ideal parting gift as he prepares to line up against another of his potential suitors in Manchester City. If the stand-in captain can lead the manager-less side to victory, that would go some way to salvaging his tainted legacy.

The question of whether or not Fernandez will continue at Stamford Bridge has been the elephant in the room for Chelsea for close to two months now. He often cut a frustrated figure under former head coach Liam Rosenior and put his desire to move to Madrid (albeit the city, not the club) very much on record during the March international break in a now-infamous interview that resulted in an internal two-game suspension.

Although Real still haven't solidified their interest to this point, it has since been reported that Chelsea's FA Cup final opponents City are weighing up a summer approach for the Argentine, who, of course, cost the Blues a British-record transfer fee when he arrived from Benfica in 2023. But despite all the noise, Enzo could yet stay put if a new contract can be thrashed out. So, as the cup final and a potential audition to be a Man City player looms, Fernandez's future is suspended up in the air...

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    Face of a failed era

    Fernandez's arrival for an eye-watering £107 million ($131m at the time) in January 2023 was supposed to be transformative for Chelsea - an early statement signing from their new ownership group designed to propel the club back into the big time. However, three years on, the club and Enzo find themselves pretty much back where they started: stuck in mid-table with their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in tatters.

    The midfielder has inadvertently become one of the faces of BlueCo's failed stewardship to date, experiencing far more lows than he has highs despite often being a standout performer as the west Londoners battle to re-establish themselves against the backdrop of an ill-advised churn of playing personnel and managers in the dugout.

    As is the Chelsea way, silverware has still arrived, in the form of the Conference League and Club World Cup last year under Enzo Maresca, and the top-four finish in 2024-25 was creditable, but that has not paved the way for more success this term as the Blues find themselves back in the wilderness with the current campaign ticking down.

    All things considered, it is not particularly surprising that the Argentina international has brazenly alluded to a summer exit. By now, he would have expected to be challenging for major honours, but Chelsea haven't finished higher than fourth in the Premier League in his time at Stamford Bridge and don't look like surpassing that anytime soon, while he has still only played in a single Champions League campaign. Before this season, he had reached just one domestic cup final in the form of the 2024 Carabao Cup showpiece, where the Blues were beaten by Liverpool.

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    Long goodbye?

    We may well have been witnessing something of a long goodbye from Enzo. It's now close to two months since he cast serious doubt over his continuation with Chelsea before overtly flirting with a potential move to Real Madrid, who are believed to be one of the clubs tracking the midfielder, albeit they haven't solidified their interest.

    Perhaps most telling, though, were his words to ESPN in the aftermath of the damning 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (another reported suitor) in the Champions League last 16 in March, a scoreline that was a true reflection of the gulf in quality between the two sides. Asked about his future at Stamford Bridge, a despondent Fernandez said: "I don't know. My focus is here for now. We have eight Premier League matches to play and the FA Cup. Then, the World Cup is coming up, so we'll see after that."

    It was during the subsequent international break that Fernandez doubled down on that stance before explicitly stating his willingness to move to Madrid in a YouTube interview, saying: "I'd like to live in Spain, I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. I'd live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I'd be more comfortable in Spanish." That, of course, resulted in the player being handed a two-game ban by now-sacked Chelsea boss Rosenior.

    The 25-year-old has since fuelled the speculation, too, by jetting out to the Spanish capital to watch a tennis tournament, where he was spotted saying hello to Real star Jude Bellingham. The writing, it seems, is on the wall.

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    Potential suitors

    It's not just Real Madrid who are keeping tabs on Enzo, though. In Saturday's FA Cup final, he will come up against another rumoured admirer in Man City. The Athletic reported in April that Fernandez is on City's midfield shortlist as they prepare for the departure of stalwart Bernardo Silva, who has become much more of a box-to-box presence for the club in the latter years of his glittering career.

    Their interest is described as being at an 'early stage', but a seismic change in the Etihad Stadium dugout could see things accelerate significantly. It's still unclear whether Pep Guardiola will continue as City boss beyond the end of the season, and if he does decide to call time on his trophy-laden decade in Manchester, then his former assistant and ex-Chelsea boss Maresca could be in line to replace him.

    Fernandez had a strong relationship with the Italian tactician, and the coach's sudden, acrimonious exit on New Year's Day - partly a result of his talks with City - has undoubtedly contributed to the player's disillusionment in west London. Indeed, he insisted the decision to sack Maresca "hurt" the club. Given he's made it abundantly clear he is open to a summer exit, it's hard to imagine the World Cup winner turning down a reunion.

    Incidentally, Chelsea would need to secure a fee of at least £80m ($106m) just to avoid recording a loss on the midfielder, according to The Times.

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    'Winner and a fighter'

    Chelsea's interim head coach Calum McFarlane probably won't have much say in Fernandez's future as the club continues its search for a permanent replacement for Rosenior, but the Argentine's importance to the cause certainly isn't lost on him.

    After Enzo's winning goal in the FA Cup semi-final against Leeds, he said: "It's something we rely on a lot, that's why he's changed position a lot over the last few years. He's played deeper, he's played as a 10, he's moved about, but I think he's such a threat in the box that the higher up you play him – and he can drop down and he can drift – but the higher up you play him, he can really cause opponents problems in that left half-space and attacking the back stick.

    "He does that really well; he's done it all year. It's one of his biggest attributes that when you attack down the right, the timing of his runs, his ability to get good distance and height on his jump, and his heading technique is really good.

    "He's a winner – he's got so much talent, he's got so much fire. He's massive for this group and the best thing about Enzo is that he can do a bit of everything, but when it gets tough, you see the fight in him. You see him driving the group on, you see him making tackles, you see him fighting for every loose ball."

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    Story could continue

    That grit, fight and winning mentality are big parts of the reason why many Chelsea fans will be desperately hoping that this isn't Fernandez's swan song. Without him, they would be even worse off this season, and the prospect of an inexperienced squad being shorn of one of its few leaders going forward is cause for real alarm.

    There is a sliver of hope, though, that he could yet stay; amid the fallout of his two-game suspension, Enzo's agent Javier Pastore revealed that talks have been held over a new contract, albeit they have been unsuccessful to date. The former PSG playmaker told The Athletic his client is open to staying if his terms are met, but if an agreement isn't reached after the upcoming World Cup, Fernandez will "explore other options".

    "We started discussing it around December or January, but we couldn’t reach an agreement," Pastore said. "As Enzo's contract still has six years to run, we decided not to renew it because the terms weren’t right for us or for the player; given what Enzo is capable of today, he deserves much more than he's currently earning."

    However, the agent also hinted about a possible breakdown in the player's relationship with the club's decision-makers. "There are other factors that influence decisions, whether it’s salary, respect, or the way things are handled… There are so many things that we aren't seeing at the moment - or at least I, as an agent, am not seeing - that suggest the club is not handling things in the best possible way with him."

    There is a possibility, then, that this story isn't over - and the appointment of a revered young coach and former midfielder like current frontrunner Xabi Alonso could go some way to convincing Fernandez to stay...

  • Chelsea v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Chance at redemption

    If this is ultimately goodbye, however, Fernandez has the chance to potentially end his three-and-a-half year spell at Chelsea by lifting what would arguably be the most significant piece of silverware yet of his time in the blue shirt, and you can be sure he will fight tooth and nail to make that dream a reality on Saturday.

    He is a huge part of the reason why the club finds itself in another final in the first place; it was his header that won the semi-final against Leeds as he connected with Pedro Neto's cross at the end of what is becoming a trademark late run into the penalty area.

    That and his effort against Liverpool at the weekend have taken his tally to an impressive 14 strikes across all competitions in another productive campaign, while he has laid on six more to reach double figures for combined goals and assists. He reached 26 last season, but that figure was padded by the eight that came in the Conference League.

    Enzo, then, is one of few Chelsea players who can hold his head up high this season, reflected in the fact the fans haven't turned on him despite him batting his eyelids at Madrid. He will, thus, want to repay that unwavering faith under the Wembley arch and, should he do so, the supporters probably wouldn't begrudge him a move away from a club that they feel let down by themselves.

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