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Richard Martin

England player ratings vs Uruguay: Ben White's rollercoaster return! Arsenal star goes from villain, to hero, to villain again as Cole Palmer upstages Phil Foden in World Cup auditions

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England vs Uruguay

Ben White experienced all manner of emotions as he unexpectedly played the lead role in England's uninspiring 1-1 draw with Uruguay. The full-back was booed by his own fans when he was brought on and again after he gave the Three Lions the lead from a corner. He was then subjected to yet further criticism when his rash tackle led to a penalty from which Federico Valverde equalised in injury time.

Uruguay were the toughest team, on paper at least, that England have faced under Tuchel after Senegal. But the game seemed to fade in importance when Tuchel picked players who are on the periphery of his starting XI, and even his squad, for the match, having named 35 players for the two friendlies. With Harry Kane, Declan Rice et al sitting this one out and not even making the squad, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden were the biggest names with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson the most senior. 

It did not take long for England fans' enthusiasm for the game to wane, as paper aeroplanes - the marker of a dull game at Wembley - took flight during a break in play when Uruguay's Joaquin Piquerez received treatment after an awkward tangle with Noni Madueke. Both players had to come off injured.

Rashford was England's brightest player in a highly forgettable first half but Cole Palmer raised the hosts' game even further when he came on and it was from his corner that White stabbed the Three Lions in front. But this was a game that England barely deserved to win and it felt fitting that an ugly game from Tuchel's side had an ugly ending, as Real Madrid's Valverde converted from the spot after White's foul was punished.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (6/10):

    A relaxing England debut up until facing the penalty. Before then his only duties were to come for crosses and punch or catch as he mostly enjoyed a quieter-albeit-less-memorable outing at Wembley compared to Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

    Tino Livramento (6/10):

    Defended tidily but did not show much of the attacking dynamism he is known for.

    Fikayo Tomori (5/10):

    Didn't exactly exude confidence. A sloppy header gave Agustin Canobbio a path towards goal and he gave the ball away a few times.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Defended with confidence and brought the ball forward with swagger. A welcome return after 18 months away from the national team and wearing the captain's armband when Henderson went off must have felt good.

    Djed Spence (5/10):

    Provided the support for Rashford to get forward although seemed handicapped by playing on the left and gave the ball away in a dangerous position.

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    Midfield

    James Garner (6/10):

    An impressive debut, providing Uruguay lots to think about with his set-piece delivery and linking the play well.

    Jordan Henderson (6/10):

    Gave a very good account of himself in the first half so it was a little confusing to see him removed at half-time for Adam Wharton.

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Another disappointing outing for his country especially as he was given a free role. On the end of a nasty challenge from Ronald Araujo but strangely had his best moment of the game, firing a low shot at goal, minutes later, but came off soon after.

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    Attack

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Had a couple of bright runs down the right but his evening was over early after Rodrigo Aguirre clattered into him in the first half.

    Dominic Solanke (6/10)

    Worked hard but offered little threat, failing to capitalise on a quickly-taken free-kick and not managing to trouble Fernando Muslera with either of his two efforts on goal.

    Marcus Rashford (7/10):

    The only thing that made the first half watchable at all were his gallops down the left wing, including one where he left multiple defenders in his wake.

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    Subs & Manager

    Jarrod Bowen (6/10):

    Persistent albeit not particularly threatening.

    Adam Wharton (6/10):

    Took England's play up a notch due with his ambitious passing.

    Cole Palmer (7/10):

    Injected more pizazz and swung in the corner leading to the goal.

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin (5/10):

    Should have done much better with his free header.

    Harvey Barnes (6/10):

    A downgrade on Rashford on the left wing.

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    Made his first England outing in 18 months.

    Ben White (6/10):

    His tap-in was cancelled out by his awkward tackle on Vinas.

    Lewis Hall (N/A):

    Not given much time to make a difference at left-back.

    Thomas Tuchel (5/10):

    A missed opportunity against one of the better teams he has faced as he experimented too much. England were completely disjointed.

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