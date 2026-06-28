Have England lost another full-back? Thomas Tuchel delivers Jarrell Quansah update on the back of Tino Livramento & Reece James injury blows

The Three Lions' defensive ranks are beginning to look precariously thin as they prepare for the Round of 32. Former Liverpool defender Quansah, who was drafted into the starting XI to provide cover at right-back against Panama, was forced to limp off during the second half of England's final Group L fixture at the MetLife Stadium. The youngster appeared to be in significant discomfort as he left the pitch, sparking fears that Tuchel’s options on the right flank have been completely exhausted.

Quansah is now the third specialist or makeshift right-back to succumb to injury since the squad touched down in the United States. He follows Newcastle’s Tino Livramento and Chelsea captain Reece James into the treatment room, leaving Tuchel with a tactical jigsaw puzzle to solve ahead of the clash with DR Congo. Despite the visible limp, the defender was seen walking freely later in the evening as he boarded the team bus.