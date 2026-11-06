Elliot Anderson is £116m well spent! Micah Richards explains how England international midfielder has helped to fill Rodri void at Man City

The good news for City and England is that Anderson can still improve. He only registered six goals through 92 appearances for Forest, and is yet to open his account internationally, with end product being one area to work on.

Quizzed on efforts to offer more in the final third, with Rodri chipping in with some vital strikes across his spell at the Etihad, Richards added: “I think he will. I think that comes down to responsibility.

“Obviously, when Rodri was in the team, he was a different player. Rodri was more the dictator, controlled the tempo of the game. Anderson can do that, but he's a bit more dynamic. He can get forward, he can break lines with the way he runs with the ball. Rodri would hang out at the edge of the box and score a goal, whereas I think Anderson can play that one-two and can get on the end of things and make those late runs. He's got a great shot as well. It's just about adding that to his game.

“And the other thing is discipline as well. Sometimes when you're playing with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, we all know he's going to crash the box and get in there as soon as possible. If he's playing there in the number 10 with Cherki, he’s amazing on the ball, but off the ball he has his problems. So, it's just having that discipline to know that the boys ahead of you can do what they need to do and sometimes he's got to be that protection behind.”