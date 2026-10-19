Double relegation nightmare! Man City facing huge punishment that could send them down to the Championship twice

The blue side of Manchester is currently basking in the glow of a flawless domestic start, having recently secured a seventh straight victory under the stewardship of Maresca. However, this on-pitch excellence is being completely overshadowed by the looming threat of the Premier League's legal department.

Following a lengthy investigation into the club's financial conduct over a ten-year period between 2009 and 2018, the league is reportedly prepared to implement a punishment that goes far beyond a standard fine or minor points penalty. The scale of the alleged wrongdoing has led to suggestions that the club could be hit with a sanction designed to ensure they are removed from the top flight entirely.



