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'They didn't ask me' - Virgil van Dijk addresses Arne Slot's Liverpool sacking after dismal season
Unexpected managerial exit
Following the Netherlands' disappointing 1-0 defeat to Algeria in their World Cup friendly match, Van Dijk addressed the sudden departure of Slot. Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, the centre-back admitted that the news of his compatriot's dismissal came as a massive shock.
The defender explained that he had just arrived back in his homeland when he found out about the situation. "I landed in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon and then it had already leaked. After that I naturally had conversations. But the decision was already taken," Van Dijk revealed. The club have endured a tough campaign, and their swift move to change the coaching staff caught their influential captain completely off guard.
Costly campaign and Champions League exit
Despite his crucial leadership role, Van Dijk was isolated from the board's decision. Slot's tenure brought a historic Premier League title, but a dismal fifth-place finish and a Champions League quarter-final exit to PSG sealed his fate.
Liverpool spent a record £446 million last summer on stars like Alexander Isak, yet poor form and unrest involving Mohamed Salah proved costly.
"It is not like they ask me how or what," Van Dijk stated firmly. However, he expressed deep appreciation for the departing staff. "I spoke with Arne and with Sipke. That is the most important thing for me. I am very grateful to them. For everything they have meant, not only to me but also to the club. I wish them only success. Hopefully the club Liverpool will come out of it well again, because as a club this season was below par," he added.
Frustration on the international stage
Away from the domestic turmoil at Anfield, the Liverpool star is currently focusing on his international commitments, though recent preparations have not gone smoothly. The national team suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Algeria, a result that left the captain visibly frustrated as he prepared to board the plane to the United States.
"You don't want this as a send-off match. If you look at the game, I think we should be at least 2-0 up in the first half. But yes, we are not," he lamented. Highlighting a lack of attacking sharpness, he added: "You have to make it more comfortable for yourself. It is clear that things need to be much better. We have Monday for that and then we must be ready for the World Cup."
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What comes next for Netherlands and Liverpool?
While Andoni Iraola emerges as the strong favourite to take the reins at Anfield and rebuild the squad, Van Dijk must shift his entire focus to international duty. The Netherlands squad fly out on Thursday, facing one final friendly against Uzbekistan on Monday before their World Cup opener against Japan on June 14.