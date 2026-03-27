'It ruins everything!' - Didier Deschamps speaks out against 'cooling breaks' after France beat Brazil in dire warning ahead of World Cup in North America

While the result was positive, Deschamps was left fuming by the trial of mandatory cooling breaks during the match. The Frenchman argued that stopping the water breaks, which occur after 22 minutes in both halves, fundamentally alters the competitive integrity of high-stakes football by bailing out teams under pressure.

"It's good for you, the broadcaster, to have the commercial break, but having those three minutes changes the game... No matter the team, if they're on a roll, three minutes ruins everything," said Deschamps.

"It can help if you're not playing well, but if you're close to breaking the opponent's spirit."

He added: "We play four periods even though there's always a half-time."