'Every player is just devastated' - Micky van de Ven promises Spurs fans that players are 'desperate' to save themselves in Premier League relegation battle

Speaking in an interview with SPURSPLAY, the former Wolfsburg man said: “The season is so tough for everyone in the dressing room, especially after Bilbao, everybody hopes to get the next season, you just keep building on that success, but we've been struggling this season.

"Obviously we’ve had injuries, we had some top players out on the pitch as well, but sometimes you need everyone together, and then this player falls out and this guy comes back in, and this guy falls out. It's obviously really tough when you're on the pitch and every time you need to walk off the pitch with zero points. The only thing you play for is to get the three points, because then you have to feel the whole week you've trained for something. So, it's just really tough. Every player is just devastated with the situation we're in right now, and everybody just wants to turn this around as soon as possible.”