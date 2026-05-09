Despite not always "playing by the book", Toni Kroos admits to being a fan of a BVB star

For Kroos, Süle is a rare exception in an increasingly sanitised world of football. "Niki is a top bloke. He's different from most professional footballers these days," emphasised the 2014 World Cup winner.

Süle has never felt the need to maintain a facade for the sake of his image. On the contrary: "He's always worn his heart on his sleeve and made no secret of the fact that certain things which are normal in a professional footballer's life simply aren't normal for him, and that he wanted to remain the Niklas he's always been, living life on his own terms – whilst still being a professional footballer."