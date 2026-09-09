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Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski set for sensational return after 477 days out as comeback games revealed
Kulusevski nears end of injury nightmare
Kulusevski is on the verge of making his long-awaited return to action following a devastating 16-month injury absence. The 26-year-old has not played a competitive match since May 2025 due to a severe knee problem. The Sweden international missed the entirety of Tottenham's last campaign as he battled recurring setbacks.
He underwent initial surgery on a right patella issue at the end of the 2024-25 season, expecting to be sidelined for only a few months. However, his recovery stalled, leading to a second operation in March. The prolonged absence left Spurs fans increasingly anxious and ultimately forced the winger to miss the summer World Cup.
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Potter reveals hopes for Sweden return
The forward finally returned to first-team training with Spurs at the beginning of September. While he is not yet under consideration for Roberto De Zerbi's matchday squads, Sweden boss Potter remains highly optimistic about his progress.
Potter wants to reach a swift agreement with Spurs' medical department to include Kulusevski in the upcoming international break. The manager is desperate to welcome the attacker back into the international fold.
"He's very close. I'm so impressed with him, how he's handled his injury," Potter told SVT. "Of course, we have to be careful with him. I hope he comes with us, but we have to talk to Dejan and Tottenham first."
A world-class presence for the national side
Getting Kulusevski back on the pitch would provide a massive boost for a Sweden side preparing for an unusually long international window. Potter views the Spurs forward as an irreplaceable component of his tactical setup.
Emphasising his immense value, Potter added: "The importance of getting Dejan Kulusevski into the national team cannot be emphasised enough. He is incredibly important to the team. We love him, his character and qualities. He is a world-class player and it helps enormously to have him around."
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Nations League fixtures await returning forward
Sweden will play four Nations League matches during a lengthy international break stretching from September 21 to October 6. They kick off their campaign at home against Romania before hosting Poland three days later. Tricky away trips to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania will then follow to conclude the window. Potter hopes Kulusevski will be fit enough to play some part across those four crucial fixtures.
Back in north London, De Zerbi will monitor the situation closely. Spurs will aim to carefully reintegrate the 26-year-old into their domestic plans once he proves his fitness.
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