AFP
Deja Vu! Ever-green Luka Modric recalls iconic Slaven Bilic debut after scoring in Croatia victory over Czechia
A sense of deja vu for the captain
History has a funny way of repeating itself in the world of international football, and for Croatia, that history involves their talismanic captain and a familiar face in the dugout. Modric was the architect of a vital win on Saturday night, rolling back the years to lead a youthful side through a testing encounter. The victory served as a perfect welcome gift for Bilic, who has returned to the helm of the Vatreni to inject fresh life into the squad. For Modric, the goal felt like a surreal moment of symmetry, echoing his contribution during Bilic’s very first game as manager two decades ago. Back in 2006, during Bilic's very first match as Croatia's manager, a young Modric scored in a famous 2-0 victory over Italy in Livorno.
"It's nice to score again, I'm happy. I scored a goal, if I'm not mistaken, on Slaven's debut, a goal against Italy. Now he’s returned, and it’s a goal again—it’s not bad. Of course, I am more happy because of the victory," Modric admitted as cited by Jutarnji.
- AFP
Tactical concerns despite the winning start
While the three points were secured, Modric was characteristically honest about the areas where Croatia struggled. The team dominated the opening exchanges but lost their way after the hosts managed to level the scoring. The 41-year-old playmaker highlighted a loss of composure that turned a controlled performance into a frantic end-to-end battle.
Modric provided a detailed breakdown of how the game slipped away from their control. He stated: "A very important victory. It was important that we start with points and at the same time give the new/old coach a victory. We are happy. There were a lot of good things, as well as things that were not good, especially after their equaliser. Until the Czech goal for 1-1, I think we played quite well, created a lot of chances, we could have comfortably led by two or three goals, and then came the goal for 1-1 and there we fell apart a little."
"We turned the game into an up-and-down game, which doesn't suit us and there's no point in playing like that. Especially since we were leading. In the end, the victory is important, there were a lot of positive things, now we have to turn to the next matches."
The impact of the Bilic bounce
The return of Bilic has clearly revitalised the dressing room, even if the transition period is only just beginning. Modric noted that the arrival of a new manager naturally increases the intensity among the players, as everyone is desperate to prove their worth to the coaching staff. With a blend of legendary veterans and emerging talents like Josko Gvardiol and Luka Vuskovic, the squad is currently in a state of evolution. The focus is now on refining the system before they face elite opposition, where errors in concentration will be punished more severely.
"It's still too early for conclusions, but it's quite positive. As always, when there is a new coach, everyone wants to give more, a lot more energy, desire, will, everything. I'm not saying that wasn't there before, but it comes to the fore even more when there's a new coach. There are some things he wants from us, it will take time to perfect it all, but it goes easier when you win. It was important, and I believe that in the next match we will repeat the good things and try to reduce the bad ones to a minimum, because we are playing against one of the best teams in the world."
- AFP
Defensive evolution and looking toward Spain
One of the most intriguing aspects of the new era is the ball-playing ability of the defensive line. With Gvardiol and the teenage sensation Vuskovic acting as the foundation, Croatia are looking to build play from the back with more confidence than ever before. Modric praised the technical quality of the new generation, noting that having defenders who can break lines with their passing allows the midfielders to stay higher up the pitch. However, he warned that the team must remain compact, especially with a daunting clash against Spain looming in the schedule.
"After we conceded the goal, we entered into confusion, which often happens to us; we have to work a lot on that segment so that we remain compact and do not fall apart. We will have to work on that the most, especially in the matches that follow, we must not leave a lot of space," Modric stated.
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