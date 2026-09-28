Davor Suker issues bold Nations League warning to 'amazing' Spain as Croatia legend backs ageless Luka Modric to cause upset

Spain arrive in Seville fresh from an enthralling 3-2 victory against England at Wembley that took their remarkable unbeaten run to 39 games. La Roja may have claimed victory in each of their last three encounters against the Vatreni, but the visitors are out to knock the European champions off the Group A3 summit. That makes Tuesday's tie a crucial defensive test for both camps with two more Nations League fixtures still on the horizon.