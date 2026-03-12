J.LEAGUE
David Villa makes stunning return to Atletico Madrid as Apollo Sports Capital complete takeover
A legend returns to the Metropolitano
The former striker, who remains Spain's all-time leading goalscorer, has been appointed as an advisor to the club's new-look board of directors. Villa was a pivotal figure during the historic 2013-14 campaign, spearheading the attack as Diego Simeone’s side secured the La Liga title and reached the Champions League final, and his return is seen as a move to bridge the gap between the new owners and the club's rich heritage.
Villa ready for new responsibilities
Speaking to the club's official website following the announcement, Villa expressed his pride at returning to the team where he holds icon status. "I'm very happy to be able to return to the club with new responsibilities, but with the same desire to keep helping make Atlético de Madrid even greater season after season," the former Barcelona and New York City FC star stated.
The 42-year-old is eager to play a part in the club's future trajectory under the guidance of Apollo Sports Capital. Villa added: "The club has experienced significant growth in recent years, and I hope to contribute to us continuing to achieve success. I'm very grateful that they have thought of me for this role."
Continuity meeting fresh investment
Despite the change in majority ownership, the club has opted for stability in its executive leadership. Enrique Cerezo will remain in his post as chairman, while Miguel Angel Gil continues as chief executive. Cerezo was quick to praise the return of the legendary forward, saying: "This has always been your home, David. We are thrilled that you have accepted this challenge, and I am convinced that, with your vast experience, you will help us make Atlético de Madrid even stronger."
Miguel Angel Gil also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership with the American investment group, which also holds a minority stake in Wrexham. "We are proud to officially welcome Apollo Sports Capital to Atlético de Madrid as a committed, long-term partner and one that will build on our great legacy on and off the pitch for our fans, our players, coaches and staff, and our community," Gil noted via the Apollo website.
Massive financial boost confirmed
The takeover isn't just about personnel; it brings a significant financial injection. The deal includes a capital investment of up to €100 million ($115m), specifically earmarked for the first-team squad and the club’s infrastructure. Atleti confirmed that these funds will be directed toward the "Sport City" project currently under construction next to the Metropolitano Stadium.
